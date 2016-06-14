Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 14, 2016
1. Serena Williams
Serena Williams reached for the gold at the premiere of her Epix original documentary Serena in a stunning gilded wrap number with a deep-V neckline and a racy thigh-high slit. She continued to pile on the bling with cascading starburst diamond earrings, a gold bar necklace, and an Audemars Piguet timepiece.
June 14, 2016
2. Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss lent her support and celebrated the premiere of the Serena documentary in appropriate fashion—modern sportswear, courtesy of Prabal Gurung. She wore a fern, white, and black striped pointelle stitch knit dress that featured a navy silk chiffon high-low skirt, complete with darling Mary Jane flats.
June 14, 2016
3. Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart could wear the most ladylike dress ever and still give it a dangerous edge. Such was the case when she attended the 77th Annual Thirst Gala in a sweet white lace Preen midi-length dress that she styled with a chain necklace (hidden underneath) and neutral suede lace-up pumps.
June 14, 2016
4. Kerry Washington
Expectant mom Kerry Washington was radiant at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation 7th Annual L.A. Golf Classic Fundraiser, cradling her growing bump in an easy sheer floral-print silk chiffon Giambattista Valli shift with color-block pumps.
June 14, 2016
5. Naomie Harris
Naomie Harris took her front row seat at the Songzio show during London Collections Men in a glam take on menswear. She wore a sharp black-and-white marble-like printed long waistcoat styled with a pair of matching cigarette pants and crisp white accessories.
