Look of the Day
June 13, 2016
1. Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong’o performed a spectacular outfit switch-up after the 2016 Tony Awards, trading in her stunning off-shoulder Boss gown for an equally stunning (and sexy) ruffled champagne satin number with Tiffany & Co. diamond earrings and black strappy sandals.
June 13, 2016
2. Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba gave the color black and summery twist at the Children Mending Hearts Empathy Rocks 2016 event, selecting a sheer floral lace number that she accessorized with a chain-strap purse and statement sandals.
June 13, 2016
3. Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton ended the Queen’s three-day 90th birthday celebration on a high note—in a pale periwinkle blue-and-coral color-block Roksanda sheath, complete with neutral accessories.
June 13, 2016
4. Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller heaped on color and prints for The Cartier Queen’s Cup Final 2016, making a statement in a pleated vibrant number by Dolce & Gabbana that packed in an onslaught of Italian-inspired motifs, finishing her look with Cartier pieces and bejeweled block-heel sandals.
June 13, 2016
5. Victoria Justice
Victoria Justice was sleek and sophisticated at the 2016 Tony Awards after-party in a LWD that had caped sleeves and a sexy thigh-high slit. She rounded out her look with a gunmetal box clutch and printed strappy heels.
