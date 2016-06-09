Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 9, 2016
1. Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian gave the cold shoulder in hot look during a photocall that celebrated her appointment as global brand ambassador for Manuka Doctor. She wore a paneled Erdem off-the-shoulder crop top and high-waist black pants, styling the combo with a black choker and classic black pumps.
June 9, 2016
2. Katy Perry
Katy Perry projected ladylike sophistication at the “Cindy Sherman: Imitation of Life” exhibition at The Broad in a sweet pale pink bow-adorned satin top and a demure below-the-knee pencil skirt by Oscar de la Renta, complete with gemstone-encrusted ear climbers, a black clutch, and velvety pink pumps.
June 9, 2016
3. Sarah Hyland
Sarah Hyland took the flirty route for the premiere of Finding Dory, selecting a sleeveless red crop top and a rainbow-striped midi skirt, both by Alice + Olivia, with strappy neutral Giuseppe Zanotti sandals, for the occasion.
June 9, 2016
4. Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling struck a pose at the For Your Consideration panel for The Mindy Project in a poppy-strewn Dolce & Gabbana sheath dress that she styled with jewelry by EFFY, Graziela Gems, and Dana Rebecca Designs, and fresh white pumps.
June 9, 2016
5. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was snapped out and about in NYC in another one of her on-point off-duty outfits—a breezy white blouse tucked into frayed skinnies and styled with delicate gold jewelry, a black top-handle tote, and fun tasseled Aquazzura block sandals.
