Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 8, 2016
1. Elizabeth Banks
Elizabeth Banks found the most glam slip dress, glittering on the red carpet in the ‘90s-style number embroidered all over with black sequins. She finished her look with Irene Neuwirth jewelry, a gray satin Tyler Alexandra clutch, and strappy Louboutin sandals.
-
June 8, 2016
2. Rose Byrne
Rose Byrne graced the red carpet in a sweeping floor-length Christopher Kane wrap dress with a high collar, a bold floral print, and a sheer skirt.
-
June 8, 2016
3. Sarah Hyland
Sarah Hyland fused trend and timelessness at Elle’s Women in Comedy event presented by Secret, in which she wore a super sleek jumpsuit that featured a sheer black lace bodice, a wide-leg culotte silhouette, and a crisp white collar. Soebedar white pumps completed her look.
-
June 8, 2016
4. Naomie Harris
Naomie Harris lit up the red carpet and upped the sex appeal with this one Mugler design, which boasted a bright yellow shade, side cut-outs, a black croc asymmetric hemline, and chain trimming. The finishing touches? A silver metallic Jimmy Choo box clutch and black Casadei pumps.
-
June 8, 2016
5. Lea Michele
Lea Michele got graphic at Elle’s Women in Comedy event in a structured black-and-white paneled J. Mendel asymmetric dress and Giuseppe Zanotti silvery strappy mules.
