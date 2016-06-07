Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 7, 2016
1. Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong’o arrived at the 2016 Tony Honors Cocktail Party, dressing the part in a picture-perfect Oscar de la Renta number that featured a dusty rose pleated corseted bodice and a breezy printed skirt. For the finishing touches? A threadbare-thin gold headband, Irene Neuwirth Jewelry teardrop earrings, and coppery satin pumps.
June 7, 2016
2. Lizzy Caplan
Lizzy Caplan embraced Erdem’s moody florals at the Now You See Me 2 premiere in a Victorian-inspired white lace gown from the London-based brand, embroidered with bold, colorful blooms.
June 7, 2016
3. Carly Chaikin
Carly Chaikin sizzled at the Mr. Robot For Your Consideration event in a strappy siren-red jumpsuit, which was quite minimalist except for a dramatic ruffly drape that ended with a slit along one leg, revealing a pair of pumps.
June 7, 2016
4. Chloe Grace Moretz
Chloe Grace Moretz supported Hillary Clinton at her fundraiser in a look that combined sweet with cool-girl edge—she bared a sliver of midriff in a black criss-cross crop top and a poppy-printed denim skirt, topping it off with a black leather jacket and platform sandals.
June 7, 2016
5. Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria was snapped en route to the Hillary Clinton: She’s With Us event, showing her support in a crisp long-sleeve white shift with a contrasting black collar and cuffs. She rounded out her look with a pair of white pumps.
