Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 6, 2016
1. Gigi Hadid
Zayn who? Gigi Hadid slayed the red carpet at Spike TV’s Guys Choice Awards 2016 in a sexy high-neck see-through David Koma micro mini dress, complete with Norman Silverman diamonds and metallic silver Giuseppe Zanotti sandals.
-
June 6, 2016
2. Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen was equal parts sharp and sexy at the Spike TV’s Guys Choice Awards 2016 in a copper baked sequin Dion Lee blazer dress with nothing else but a black clutch and delicate strappy sandals.
-
June 6, 2016
3. Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning was positively angelic at The Neon Demon photocall in Rome in a sweet white ruffled Giamba dress with a floral lace bodice with skinny delicate straps and a voluminous skirt. She accessorized floral bejeweled crown (how apropos, right?) and gold strappy sandals.
-
June 6, 2016
4. Elizabeth Olsen
Elizabeth Olsen showed us how to rock a suit in the summer—she attended the Ninth Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in a sleek, tailored dove gray Burberry shorts suit with a taupe layer, accessorizing with a woven Mark Cross mini satchel, Gentle Monster frames, gold John Hardy jewelry, and printed canvas Loeffler Randall platform sandals.
-
June 6, 2016
5. Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn got graphic for Spike TV’s Guys Choice Awards 2016 in a sheer little black number embroidered with geometric, netting, and lace elements. A pair of black suede pumps completed her look.
June 6, 20161 of 5
Gigi Hadid
Zayn who? Gigi Hadid slayed the red carpet at Spike TV’s Guys Choice Awards 2016 in a sexy high-neck see-through David Koma micro mini dress, complete with Norman Silverman diamonds and metallic silver Giuseppe Zanotti sandals.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM