Look of the Day
June 3, 2016
1. Allison Williams
Allison Williams epitomized elegance at the Chanel Fine Jewelry Dinner at the New York Public Library, playing up texture with a black velvet lace top and a sleek white leather ground-grazing skirt, both by Chanel, with exquisite diamond Chanel Fine Jewelry earrings.
June 3, 2016
2. Dakota Fanning
Chanel hosted a dinner to celebrate treasures from the New York Public Library Collection and for the occasion, Dakota Fanning wore a Chanel design with a white cotton late floral-appliqued top and black patent leather skirt. She finished her look with a black Chanel clutch, a statement Chanel Fine Jewelry cuff and ring, and glittery pumps.
June 3, 2016
3. Rose Byrne
Rose Byrne co-hosted the Chanel Fine Jewelry Dinner in chic fashion—she wore a sheer black organza Chanel dress, complete with a white Chanel clutch, Chanel Fine Jewelry diamonds, and classic black pumps.
June 3, 2016
4. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo celebrated the launch of the Renaissance New York Midtown Hotel in a super streamlined look, featuring a white wrap blouse with matching wide-leg pants (that complemented her white clutch), and then topped it off with a pretty pale pink trench that matched her pink AdornMonde shoelace choker.
June 3, 2016
5. Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning assumed the Gucci girl character for the luxury brand’s Cruise 2017 show, in which she wore a black velvet number with a lace-trimmed neckline and sheer organza sleeves, styled with a sweet bubblegum pink scarf that matched her quilted double-G purse, and T-strap sandals—all by Gucci, of course.
