Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 2, 2016
1. Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria had that newlywed glow about her when she arrived to the premiere of Lowriders during the opening night of 2016 LA Film Festival and stunned in a strapless draped Vatanika LBD with black Alaia sandals.
-
June 2, 2016
2. Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek embraced Gucci’s chic eccentricity for UK premiere of Tale of Tales, selecting an incredibly ornate embroidered Gucci number with flames on each sleeve (she’s on fire), a pearl-lined bib, and a high lace-trimmed collar. She finished her look with a towering pair of Gucci T-strap platforms.
-
June 2, 2016
3. Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian shimmered as she was snapped en route to a theatre to celebrate her new Kimoji app in a metallic lamé Audra number that clung to her every curve, paring it back with minimal extras, like her Lumee phone case and clear Yeezy sandals.
-
June 2, 2016
4. Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson was snapped dining out at Craig’s in a racy sheer black shirt that she expertly styled with a pair of wide-leg pants, and wild leopard-print sandals.
-
June 2, 2016
5. Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid dressed up for date night with beau The Weeknd and pieced together than outfit was at once both edgy and glam, pairing a cut-out white knit with seamed leather pants, a leather moto in her grip, a printed purse, and cool patent Dior hiking boots (fresh off the Cruise 2017 runway).
