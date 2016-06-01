Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 1, 2016
1. Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning had a real-life fairytale moment at the London premiere of Neon Demon when she swept onto the red carpet in an exquisite sheer gray Elie Saab Haute Couture tulle gown embroidered with mirrored pearls, sequins, and metallic threadwork.
June 1, 2016
2. Elizabeth Olsen
Elizabeth Olsen brought the glam to Dior’s Cruise 2017 show with an embroidered pink-and-silver sequined cotton guipure Dior Haute Couture creation that she styled with a black Dior accessories.
June 1, 2016
3. Kate Mara
Kate Mara jet-set to London to attend Dior’s incredible Cruise 2017 show, and she wore all Dior for the occasion (of course), selecting an embroidered silver-sequined white-and-navy cotton guipure Dior Haute Couture number, complete with a box clutch and ankle-tie pumps.
June 1, 2016
4. Kiernan Shipka
Kiernan Shipka suited up for the Dior Cruise 2017 show and took her front row seat in an incredibly sleek bead-embroidered Dior Haute Couture “Bar” jacket with black cigarette pants, finishing her look with classic black pumps.
June 1, 2016
5. Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart (star and face of Chanel’s Metiers d’art “Paris in Rome” ad campaign) toughened up in top-to-toe black leather at the press conference in Beijing, where she wore a strapless black number by Chanel and black Soebedar booties.
