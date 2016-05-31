Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 31, 2016
1. Amal Clooney
What would one wear to meet the pope? Amal Clooney answered the sartorial dilemma in the chicest way possible, attending the Un Muro o Un Ponte Seminary Meeting with Pope Francis in a sleek black lace Atelier Versace number, complete with a draped Atelier Versace silk cady hat, an ivory box clutch, and nude Jimmy Choo pumps.
-
May 31, 2016
2. Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger ruled the red carpet at the Lola German Film Awards in royal fashion, selecting a cut-out red-hot caped Naeem Khan gown for the occasion.
-
May 31, 2016
3. Emma Roberts
At the Dior Welcome Dinner, Emma Roberts toughened up an angelic pleated white dress with a black leather moto jacket, a patent red Dior clutch, and black ankle-tie pumps.
-
May 31, 2016
4. Kiernan Shipka
Kiernan Shipka joined in on the celebrations and attended the Dior Welcome Dinner at the Lady Dior Pub in London in all Dior, which included a cherry-red turtleneck knit and a pair of coated burgundy skinnies styled with a mini top-handle cross-body and black pumps.
-
May 31, 2016
5. Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn made an entrance at Joel Silver’s annual Memorial Day beach party in a breezy violet Alberta Feretti maxi dress with a sexy cut-out crochet knit bodice. She finished her look with a sparkly choker, a chain-strap purse, and mirrored Linda Farrow aviators.
