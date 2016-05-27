Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 27, 2016
1. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner embraced the bodysuit and took it to the next level for the Launch of the Estee Edit, selecting a sexy off-shoulder cut-out David Koma one-piece that she styled with an asymmetric skirt blinged-out with metal circle embroidery and classic black pumps.
-
May 27, 2016
2. Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger heaped on the glam for the Berlin premiere of Sky in an exquisite custom high-shine Marc Jacobs creation, which featured graphic elements and sharp shoulders. For the finishing touches, she went with a black choker and black lace-up Cesare Paciotti sandals.
-
May 27, 2016
3. Taylor Schilling
Taylor Schilling got playful for the Paleylive LA Event in a flirty Peter Pilotto LBD (with a matching scarf) lined and scrawled with pastel embroidery, which struck a pretty neat contrast. She accessorized with a black metal Anya Hindmarch clutch and graphic sandals.
-
May 27, 2016
4. Rihanna
Rihanna breezed down the New York City streets in another one of her show-stopping looks—a girly lime green frou-frou tulle confection of a dress that she glammed up with a collar necklace, her silver foil top-handle purse, and playful pom-pom Aquazzura sandals.
-
May 27, 2016
5. Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian got racy in her sheer white lacy Ermanno Scervino slip dress that she styled with nothing else, except for a matching white lace choker and nude sandals.
May 27, 20161 of 5
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner embraced the bodysuit and took it to the next level for the Launch of the Estee Edit, selecting a sexy off-shoulder cut-out David Koma one-piece that she styled with an asymmetric skirt blinged-out with metal circle embroidery and classic black pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM