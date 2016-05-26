Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 26, 2016
1. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo suited up for the Piaget Possession event, electing for crisp tailored white separates with Stella McCartney platform brogues and gave them an alluring, evening appeal with a satiny black lace-trimmed cami, a pale pink Adornmonde wraparound choker, and a graphic-print box clutch.
-
May 26, 2016
2. Emilia Clarke
How pretty! Emilia Clarke was radiant at the Me Before You London premiere in a lemony yellow hand-knit Yelets lace Ulyana Sergeenko Couture peplum design with metallic Jimmy Choo sandals.
-
May 26, 2016
3. Claire Danes
Claire Danes struck a pose at the Emmy FYC Event for Homeland in a colorful floral-printed Peter Pilotto waffle dress, complete with black mesh-paneled pumps.
-
May 26, 2016
4. Rihanna
Ever the risk-taker, Rihanna scandalously forewent layers and stepped out in a green lace zip-up Gucci number and hardly anything else, except for layered necklaces, a foil top-handle purse, and lace-up heeled boots.
-
May 26, 2016
5. Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss showed off her supermodel figure during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in a low cut-out bandeau David Koma design with double zipper detailing that resulted in two thigh-high slits.
