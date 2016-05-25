Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 25, 2016
1. Rose Byrne
Rose Byrne reached for the stars for the X-Men Apocalypse screening in a whimsical star-print Valentino gown that she styled with Atelier Swarovski jewelry and classic black pumps.
-
May 25, 2016
2. Karlie Kloss
As Swarovski’s new brand ambassador, Karlie Kloss was the center of attention at last night’s celebration. And she wore a sexy cut-out fluted dress, complete with Swarovski jewelry (of course) and strappy black Giuseppe Zanotti sandals for the occasion.
-
May 25, 2016
3. Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling worked her curves at the Gracie Awards in a cobalt blue one-shoulder Elizabeth Kennedy crepe gown that fit her like a glove.
-
May 25, 2016
4. Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale discreetly flaunted her toned abs at the Love and Friendship UK premiere in a color-block halter gown with skin-revealing cut-out panels on each side. As for her shoes? Strappy metallic sandals (that matched her collar).
-
May 25, 2016
5. Naomie Harris
Naomie Harris brought her fashion savvy to the Cointreau Creative Awards when she selected an asymmetric constellation-print color-block design, courtesy of Jonathan Simkhai, complete with a marbled box clutch and metallic silver Giuseppe Zanotti sandals.
