Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 24, 2016
1. Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker channeled her inner ballerina at the 68th Annual Parsons Benefit and Fashion Show in a sparkle-embroidered see-through Valentino number that flared outtothere, expertly layering it over a scoop-neck long-sleeve tee. A marbled clutch and glittery pumps completed her look.
-
May 24, 2016
2. Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway stunned at the Alice Through the Looking Glass premiere in a custom off-the-shoulder mixed-print embroidered Christopher Kane dress that hit the right blend of whimsical and sexy.
-
May 24, 2016
3. Emilia Clarke
Emilia Clarke was pretty in pastels at the premiere of Me Before You in a custom lace ruffled Chloe creation washed with a whisper of mauve and pale lilac. She adding shine to her look with Forevermark diamonds and a pair of metallic sandals.
-
May 24, 2016
4. Alexa Chung
Alexa Chung shimmered in a gilded brocade Prada design with a sweetheart neckline and a full midi skirt, styling it with a set of drop earrings, the tiniest black purse, and black patent pumps.
-
May 24, 2016
5. Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong’o accepted the Theatre World Award for her work in Eclipsed at the Obie Awards in a vibrant island floral-print pleated Prada design that had us thinking of the tropics. The finishing touches? Pomellato gemstones and pale SJP pumps.
