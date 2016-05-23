Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 23, 2016
1. Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst ended her style streak at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in spectacular fashion, hitting the red carpet in an exquisite nude floral-embroidered lace Valentino Haute Couture creation with pink Chopard diamonds.
-
May 23, 2016
2. Keira Knightley
Keira Knightley graced the “La Traviata” Opening Gala in a scarlet red cut-out Valentino Haute Couture gown blanketed in plushy velvet.
-
May 23, 2016
3. Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian was white-hot at the red carpet premiere of La Traviata in an ivory one-shoulder corseted Vivienne Westwood gown that she styled with a set of shoulder-grazing drop diamond earrings and antique gold block platforms, also by Vivienne Westwood.
-
May 23, 2016
4. Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson shined on at the Kaleidoscope Ball in an unforgettable ultra-violet slinky number by Amanda Wakeley that featured a sexy keyhole detail. She finished her look with Harry Winston diamonds and Giuseppe Zanotti sandals.
-
May 23, 2016
5. Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron was the picture of perfection at the The Last Face photocall in a belted pale pink scale lace number with simple strappy sandals, all courtesy of Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci.
May 23, 20161 of 5
Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst ended her style streak at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in spectacular fashion, hitting the red carpet in an exquisite nude floral-embroidered lace Valentino Haute Couture creation with pink Chopard diamonds.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM