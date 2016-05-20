Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 20, 2016
1. Katy Perry
Katy Perry served up a generous dose of flower power at amfAR’s 23rd Cinema Against AIDS Gala in a stunning red ombre Chantilly lace off-the-shoulder Marchesa fishtail gown that boasted bell sleeves and laser-cut organza flowers. Brilliant Harry Winston diamonds and Giuseppe Zanotti platforms completed her look.
-
May 20, 2016
2. Marion Cotillard
Marion Cotillard wowed at the premiere of It’s Only the End of the World at Cannes in a design by Dior Haute Couture, featuring a deep-V strapless bustier dress and a sweeping silk skirt tied at the waist. For the finishing touches, she went with diamond waterfall earrings and black Dior pumps.
-
May 20, 2016
3. Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss sizzled at the amfAR 23rd Cinema Against AIDS Gala in a black cold-shoulder Marchesa column with a high-slit and a neckline flourished with laser-cut organza-and-velvet flowers. She finished her look with Harry Winston chandelier diamond earrings, a white clutch, and rhinestone-encrusted strappy Giuseppe Zanotti sandals.
-
May 20, 2016
4. Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning was a darling at The Neon Demon photocall during Cannes in a sweet ivory lace tiered Chanel number decorated with flowers and a giant black bow, with black platform pumps.
-
May 20, 2016
5. Rose Byrne
Rose Byrne reached for the gold at the Friends of Australian Wildlife Conservancy's anniversary gala in a sheer top and three-tiered skirt by Huishan Zhang embroidered with gold lace detail, complete with patent black pumps.
May 20, 20161 of 5
Katy Perry
Katy Perry served up a generous dose of flower power at amfAR’s 23rd Cinema Against AIDS Gala in a stunning red ombre Chantilly lace off-the-shoulder Marchesa fishtail gown that boasted bell sleeves and laser-cut organza flowers. Brilliant Harry Winston diamonds and Giuseppe Zanotti platforms completed her look.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM