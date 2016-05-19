Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 19, 2016
1. Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid killed it at The Unknown Girl premiere during Cannes in a custom red silk Alexandre Vauthier Couture wrap gown that had a down-to-there plunge and a racy waist-high slit. Teardrop earrings and black strappy Giuseppe Zanotti sandals completed her look.
-
May 19, 2016
2. Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss took the plunge for the L’Oreal Party at Cannes in a sternum-grazing pearl-embroidered Elie Saab gown with a black collar and a skinny purple belt.
-
May 19, 2016
3. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley swept onto the red carpet at The Unknown Girl premiere during Cannes in a stunning siren-red Alexandre Vauthier Couture creation that featured a fluttery pleated skirt, sheer panels, and a high-neck halter. The finishing touches? Chandelier diamond earrings, a bold red lip (that matched her dress), and strappy sandals.
-
May 19, 2016
4. Zoe Kravitz
At a fete to celebrate being the face of YSL Beauty, Zoe Kravitz grounded the airiest, most whimsical star-sprinkled Valentino number with a tough moto jacket and strappy mirrored sandals.
-
May 19, 2016
5. Lea Seydoux
Lea Seydoux brought her signature French girl effortless sophistication to the It’s Only the End of the World photocall at Cannes in chunky ivory knit and a sculptural black-and-white skirt by Louis Vuitton, complete with red suede pumps.
