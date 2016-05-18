Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 18, 2016
1. Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian West showed up at Cannes in spectacular fashion (of course), sparkling at the de Grisogono party in a crystal-encrusted Lan Yu Couture creation with nude side panels strung with glittery straps that hugged her curves. Slicked back hair and brilliant teardrop de Grisogono diamond earrings completed her look.
-
May 18, 2016
2. Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss mastered futuristic glam at the Julieta premiere at Cannes in a mixed-metallic collared Louis Vuitton design that she styled with an LV trunk clutch, a pretty bow-perched bow, and gilded sandals.
-
May 18, 2016
3. Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart fluttered onto the red carpet at the Personal Shopper premiere during Cannes in a shimmering white embroidered Chanel number armed with delicate tiers of wing-like petals for each sleeve. She finished her look with a stack of rings and ankle-strap Louboutin pumps.
-
May 18, 2016
4. Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid made menswear a part of her party-ready ensemble at the de Grisogono fete during Cannes in a black pinstriped suit with a sexy gunmetal top embroidered with metal chains, all courtesy of Givenchy Haute Couture by Riccardo Tisci. Layered strands and black suede Givenchy sandals rounded out her look.
-
May 18, 2016
5. Chloe Sevigny
Chloe Sevigny struck a pose at the Personal Shopper premiere at Cannse in a pretty floral-embroidered strapless number with a set of statement earrings and two-tone metallic sandals.
May 18, 20161 of 5
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian West showed up at Cannes in spectacular fashion (of course), sparkling at the de Grisogono party in a crystal-encrusted Lan Yu Couture creation with nude side panels strung with glittery straps that hugged her curves. Slicked back hair and brilliant teardrop de Grisogono diamond earrings completed her look.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM