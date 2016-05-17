Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 17, 2016
1. Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson was positively angelic at the Harmonist Cocktail Party during Cannes, making an ethereal statement in a powder blue pearl-embroidered, sequined bodysuit with a matching chiffon skirt by Cavalli Couture, complete with a sweep of shiny extras, courtesy of Atelier Swarovski.
May 17, 2016
2. Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst swept the red carpet during the Loving premiere at Cannes in a stunning white silk Dior Haute Couture pillar gown that featured a cascade of lily of the valley embroidery. A cherry-red lip and a black gold-rimmed clutch played up the contrast nicely.
May 17, 2016
3. Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart rocked silver metallic at the Personal Shopper photocall at Cannes in sporty-glam drawstring knit dress lined with silvery lattice print, finishing her look with a chunky silver chain and mirrored Giuseppe Zanotti pumps.
May 17, 2016
4. Chloe Grace Moretz
Chloe Grace Moretz gave her a look a boost in sex appeal when she arrived at the Los Angeles premiere of Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising in a racy black shredded lace knit Alexander McQueen dress that scantily revealed a matching black bra underneath. The finishing touch? Futuristic silver sandals.
May 17, 2016
5. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner did a complete 180 and traded her sexy serpentine look for a pretty, angelic-like number by Elie Saab Haute Couture. She wore a sheer ivory creation (and matching jacket) embroidered with florals and ostrich plumes, complete with a satin Charlotte Olympia clutch and metallic sandals.
