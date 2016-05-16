Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 16, 2016
1. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner shut down the red carpet at the From the Land of the Moon premiere during Cannes in a stunning (not to mention, racy) see-through Cavalli Couture silk tulle gown embroidered with black velvet and intertwining gold lurex snakes. A set of diamond Chopard earrings and simple strappy black sandals completed her sexy look.
-
May 16, 2016
2. Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger was a ray of sunshine at the 2016 GLAAD Media Awards in a sunny yellow layered halter top and a matching sheer bias-cut skirt by Prabal Gurung.
-
May 16, 2016
3. Marion Cotillard
Marion Cotillard glittered at the From the Land of the Moon premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in a gold silk lame Dior Haute Couture column with a sexy slide sit and draped open back, complete with Chopard jewelry and Giuseppe Zanotti sandals.
-
May 16, 2016
4. Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart brought her signature tough cool-girl glam to the red carpet, smoldering at the American Honey premiere at Cannes in a black short-sleeve knit tucked into a slinky black satin slip skirt, and accessorizing with layered chains, a diamond cuff stacked with the Chanel boyfriend watch, and black satin Louboutin peep-toes.
-
May 16, 2016
5. Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst dined out at the Kering and Cannes Film Festival Official Dinner in an alluring floral- and ballerina-printed dress that she styled with drop earrings, a cherry red clutch (that perfectly accented her dress and bold lip), and patent black strappy heels.
