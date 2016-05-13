Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 13, 2016
1. Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney dropped jaws at the premiere of Money Monster during Cannes when she arrived in a breathtaking pale yellow one-shoulder Atelier Versace silk chiffon gown with a high slit and long train. The finishing touches? Cartier diamonds and hubby George on her arm.
-
May 13, 2016
2. Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore refracted light at the Chopard Trophy Ceremony during the 69th Cannes Film Festival in a brilliant gold sequined ruffle dress, courtesy of Alexander McQueen, along with a studded skull McQueen box clutch and Chopard diamonds.
-
May 13, 2016
3. Naomi Watts
Naomi Watts worked her curves at the Money Monster premiere during Cannes in a slinky steel crystal-encrusted Michael Kors Collection bias slip gown, diamond chandelier earrings, and Giuseppe Zanotti sandals.
-
May 13, 2016
4. Kendall Jenner
At the Magnum Party during Cannes, Kendall Jenner brought the sex appeal in a printed orange-and-purple silk Versace gown cut all the way downtothere and all the way uptothere. She finished her look with a pair of Stuart Weitzman sandals and a bold lip from her Estee Lauder collab.
-
May 13, 2016
5. Lily-Rose Depp
Lily-Rose Depp embraced the hoodie trend and gave her printed Chanel one a chic, elevated (and very Cannes-appropriate) lift for The Dancer photocall with a matching pair of shorts and a bright look-at-me orange sandals.
May 13, 20161 of 5
Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney dropped jaws at the premiere of Money Monster during Cannes when she arrived in a breathtaking pale yellow one-shoulder Atelier Versace silk chiffon gown with a high slit and long train. The finishing touches? Cartier diamonds and hubby George on her arm.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM