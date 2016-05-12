Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 12, 2016
1. Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham eschewed traditional gowns for the Cannes Film Festival Opening Gala in one of her designs, naturally, featuring a sleek, sexy black-and-white bustier with a pair of high-waist pants. The finishing touches? A stack of diamond Chopard bracelets and classic black pumps.
-
May 12, 2016
2. Naomi Watts
Naomi Watts was the prettiest at the Opening Ceremony of the 69th Cannes Film Festival in a custom Giorgio Armani Prive gown with mauve crinoline ruffles and tonal crystal embroidery that she matched to her brilliant gemstone wreath of a necklace.
-
May 12, 2016
3. Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore stunned at the Cannes Film Festival opening ceremony and the Café Society premiere in a custom Givenchy Haute Couture by Riccardo Tisci creation that boasted black sheer panels, a serpentine motif that slithered throughout, and exquisite metallic embroidery. A set of emerald drop earrings by Chopard completed her look.
-
May 12, 2016
4. Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst blended girly romance with arty-eccentric cool with this one brilliant Gucci design for the Cannes Film Festival opening ceremony. She wore a pale pink gown with red embroidered flowers and a black trompe l’oeil embroidered belt, complete with Chopard diamonds.
-
May 12, 2016
5. Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain lit up the Opening Ceremony at Cannes in a sunny custom Giorgio Armani Prive mermaid gown with a draped bustier and Piaget diamonds.
