Look of the Day
May 11, 2016
1. Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift continued her ‘90s grunge streak, smoldering at the 64th Annual BMI Pop Awards in a slinky burnout velvet Monique Lhuillier slip gown that she styled with a black diamond Noudar choker, rings by Melissa Kaye and Bavna, a metallic Anya Hindmarch clutch, and Stuart Weitzman sandals.
May 11, 2016
2. Kristen Stewart
Leave it to Kristen Stewart to dress (slash edge) up something as simple as a plain white pocket tee. At the Café Society photocall during the Cannes Film Festival, the star styled her cropped tee with an ivory ladylike tweed Chanel pencil skirt, mixed metal pendants, and printed Louboutin pumps.
May 11, 2016
3. Mia Wasikowska
Mia Wasikowska shimmered at the Alice Through the Looking Glass premiere in a sheer curve-hugging gown embroidered with aqua sequins all over.
May 11, 2016
4. Chloe Grace Moretz
Chloe Grace Moretz fused romance with arty-eccentricity in head-to-toe Gucci for her appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert—she wore a darling blush tie-neck sheer blouse tucked into colorful floral lace skirt with towering red T-strap platforms.
May 11, 2016
5. Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid was the picture of perfection in an ivory sculptural penfold jacket and a matching pencil skirt by Roland Mouret, complete with a black top-handle purse and ecru Stuart Weitzman sandals.
