Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 10, 2016
1. Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence was a complete bombshell at the premiere of X-Men Apocalypse in a sexy cut-out silver Dior Haute Couture silk crepe satin gown that she accented with jewelry by Jacquie Aiche, Meira T, and Pomellato.
-
May 10, 2016
2. Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain heaped on the glam for the “Jazz and Broadway” Lincoln Center Gala 2016, turning heads in a beaded embroidered crochet top and a silver beaded crochet skirt, both by Derek Lam, complete with black strappy platforms.
-
May 10, 2016
3. Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn bared a sliver of midriff at the X-Men Apocalypse premiere in a brown criss-cross crop top and an gilded, armor-like column skirt, both by Balmain, and metallic Jimmy Choo pumps.
-
May 10, 2016
4. Sophie Turner
Sophie Turner turned up the heat at the X-Men Apocalypse premiere in a sexy fringed cut-out black Balmain creation that fit her like a glove.
-
May 10, 2016
5. Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid slayed at the Dior Les Parfums dinner in an off-shoulder Dior LWD that she so elegantly styled with a sleek high pony, a black satin Dior purse, and patent black pumps.
