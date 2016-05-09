Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 9, 2016
1. Selena Gomez
Now this is an after-party look—Selena Gomez partied it up at her official Revival Tour kick-off fete in the slinkiest, sexiest satin gown, courtesy of Galvan, which featured a deep plunge and a dangerously high slit. Feathery sandals completed her look.
-
May 9, 2016
2. Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson stunned at Goldie Hawn’s Annual Goldie’s Love in for Kids Gala in a chic one-shoulder black lace gown, complete with Jack Vartanian diamond earrings.
-
May 9, 2016
3. Anna Kendrick
Anna Kendrick shimmered at the 2016 House of Fraser British Academy Television Awards in a red, black, and silver paillette-embroidered Altuzarra creation with black strappy sandals.
-
May 9, 2016
4. Zendaya
Ever the fashion risk-taker Zendaya pulled a bold one on us when she arrived at The Humane Society of the United States’ To the Rescue Gala in a custom fuchsia Christian Siriano suit that she styled with a stack of bracelets and silver sandals.
-
May 9, 2016
5. Mia Wasikowska
Mia Wasikowska added a touch of whimsy to her look for the Alice Through the Looking Glass photocall in a fantastical printed periwinkle blue number with ankle-strap black pumps.
May 9, 20161 of 5
Selena Gomez
Now this is an after-party look—Selena Gomez partied it up at her official Revival Tour kick-off fete in the slinkiest, sexiest satin gown, courtesy of Galvan, which featured a deep plunge and a dangerously high slit. Feathery sandals completed her look.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM