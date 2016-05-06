Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 6, 2016
1. Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker looked outstanding 2016 Outstanding Mother Awards in a gold-embroidered Huishan Zhang dress with pastel illusion panels, complete with her usual layered necklaces and stack of bracelets, and glittery SJP T-strap pumps.
May 6, 2016
2. Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore radiated chic at the Maggie’s Plan screening in an embroidered satin dress that she styled with a blazer casually draped over her shoulders, Chopard drop emerald earrings, and open-toe booties.
May 6, 2016
3. Naomie Harris
Further proof that Naomie Harris always gets it right. At the UK gala of Our Kind of Traitor, she wore a chic one-shoulder orange Vionnet jumpsuit with asymmetrical leather-trimmed draping that ran from her waist down one leg. She styled her look with a statement-making clutch and metallic Jimmy Choo pumps.
May 6, 2016
4. Georgia May Jagger
Georgia May Jagger mastered menswear for the 10th Annual Delete Blood Cancer DKMS Gala in a sharp three-piece suit that she glammed up with a satin choker and embellished red metallic pumps.
May 6, 2016
5. Ariana Grande
For her performance at the 10th Annual Delete Blood Cancer DKMS Gala, Ariana Grande selected a sweeping black deep-V Yanina Couture gown with metallic floral detailing and a sheer hem.
