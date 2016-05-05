Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 5, 2016
1. Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence joined feminist, activist, and the ultimate cool girl Gloria Steinem at her screening of Women in a black corseted Oscar de la Renta number with a full lace skirt and embellished Jimmy Choo sandals.
May 5, 2016
2. Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong’o lit up the red carpet at the Tony Awards Meet the Nominees press junket in a cheery orange sorbet-hued lace separates, complete with EFFY jewelry and embellished black pointy-toe flats.
May 5, 2016
3. Rachel McAdams
Rachel McAdams embraced the sheer trend during a screening of Sonic Sea, in which she wore a see-through scarlet red collared Vivian Chan top and matching midi-length skirt, with nude pumps.
May 5, 2016
4. Jennifer Connelly
Jennifer Connolly channeled her inner badass at a screening of Captain America: Civil War in a Louis Vuitton look, featuring a zip-up leather top with puffy sleeves and intricate metallic skirt, an LV trunk clutch, and cool-girl combat boots.
May 5, 2016
5. Elizabeth Olsen
Elizabeth Olsen radiated sophistication at the Captain America: Civil War screening after-party in a long navy waistcoat that she belted over a pair of wide-leg pants. Chunky black heels completed her look.
