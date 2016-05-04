Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 4, 2016
1. Kate Middleton
No surprise here: Kate Middleton was a vision at a luncheon to support the Anna Feud Centre in a perfectly pretty gray pleated Roksanda sheath (that she’s worn before), styling it with a silver timepiece and neutral extras.
-
May 4, 2016
2. Rita Ora
Rita Ora stunned at the VH1 “Dear Mama” Mother’s Day Special event in a sexy, skin-baring creation by Vera Wang, featuring a black stretch canvas plastron (with an open back) and a high-slit black wool maxi kilt. A selection of rings and zip-up heeled booties served as the finishing touch.
-
May 4, 2016
3. Ciara
Ciara served up a flirty look for the store opening of Moynat—she wore a girly navy number with tiered ruffles, complete with a cute mini box Moynat purse and navy suede ankle-strap sandals.
-
May 4, 2016
4. Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell wore no ordinary black dress to The Bump Moms: Mover and Makers Awards—she wore a black lace-trimmed Sandro number with a sexy sheer panel across her bod. She completed her look with Pamela Love earrings and chunky black platforms.
-
May 4, 2016
5. Lily Collins
Lily Collins celebrated Burberry’s recently opened SoHo store in a navy collared Burberry dress that boasted red stitching and ruffled sleeves, accessorizing with a chain-strap purse and satin ankle-strap pumps.
