May 3, 2016
Look of the Day
-
May 3, 2016
1. Beyonce
Beyonce performed a quick outfit change after the Met Gala, switching out of her latex Givenchy gown for a black bustier top and silver foil Loewe pants—right in line with the night’s fashion in technology theme—and completed her look with Loewe silver mirrored earrings and a nude clutch.
-
May 3, 2016
2. Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner switched from one custom Balmain design to another for the Met Gala after-party. She wore an icy blue cut-out creation with a mirrored belt and suede thigh-high boots.
-
May 3, 2016
3. Lady Gaga
For the Met Gala after-party, Lady Gaga gave us a major fashion flashback moment when she was snapped in an Atelier Versace mini embellished with mirrors and a Swarovski crystal sculpted shoulder and hip piece that harked back to her “Just Dance” days.
-
May 3, 2016
4. Demi Moore
Demi Moore celebrated the launch of fragrance brand Eric Buterbaugh Florals in a white lace Victorian-inspired dress with a sweet tie-neck detail, complete with strappy black sandals.
-
May 3, 2016
5. Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson defined casual-chic at the Eric Buterbaugh Florals launch in wide-leg jeans that she elevated with a sheer purple silk blouse and a plush purple velvet damask-print blazer, all by Roberto Cavalli.
