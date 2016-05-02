Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 2, 2016
1. Gisele Bundchen
The supermodel shined bright in a slinky cutout high-slit metallic Julien Macdonald number. She finished the look with her signature soft waves and strappy silver sandals.
-
May 2, 2016
2. Kendall Jenner
Jenner chose a curve-hugging draped Vivienne Westwood gown complete with a ’90-esque diamond choker and strappy black heels for the White House Correspondents Dinner.
-
May 2, 2016
3. Emma Watson
Watson wore the pants—literally—for the White House Correspondents Dinner this past weekend. The actress sported a high slit floral Osman dress and corresponding navy trousers. Sky high Christian Louboutin pumps accented the look.
-
May 2, 2016
4. Emily Ratajkowski
For her first appearance at the White House Correspondents Dinner, Ratajkowski struck a ladylike note in a long-sleeve floral Monique Lhuillier green gown. A matching wine-colored clutch and Brian Atwood heels complemented the look.
-
May 2, 2016
5. Kerry Washington
At the White House Correspondents Dinner, Washington wore a one-shoulder ruffled Victoria Beckham cocktail dress with Stuart Weitzman black sandals, Jimmy Choo bedazzled clutch, and Neil Lane jewels.
