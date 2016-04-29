Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 29, 2016
1. Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson could have been mistaken for a ballerina at the New York premiere of Mother’s Day—she wore the prettiest, most ethereal blush pink tulle Valentino gown with a subtle graphic-print finish. She completed her look with loose waves, a pink clutch, and nude Louboutin pumps.
-
April 29, 2016
2. Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington’s look for the Smithsonian Associates Evening with Scandal was a study in contrast. She selected a black La Ligne number outlined with white panels along the waist, down the skirt, and hemline, and finished with a black Brian Atwood clutch and white sandals.
-
April 29, 2016
3. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo mastered menswear like a pro at the Mother’s Day screening, choosing to dress up a casual black tee and coated skinnies with a sharp double-breasted Reiss blazer, a pom-pom-decorated python clutch, and platform brogues.
-
April 29, 2016
4. Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift celebrated bestie Gigi Hadid’s birthday launch in unforgettable fashion, standing out in a one-shoulder design that featured glittery rainbow-y sequins and an asymmetric hemline. She completed her club-ready ensemble with a chain-strap purse, a vampy lip, and chunky midi boots.
-
April 29, 2016
5. Selma Blair
Selma Blair gave her piped white wrap dress a hit of edge at the Mothers and Daughters premiere by styling it with black leather leggings underneath and patent black pumps.
