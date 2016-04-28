Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 28, 2016
1. Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian proved how chic her street style can be—she stuck to a single color scheme for the dentist and went top-to-toe neutral with a sheer beige top, an ankle-grazing pencil skirt, a sweeping floral-embroidered duster, and nude strappy sandals.
-
April 28, 2016
2. Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel hosted a Baby2Baby playdate with Rachel Zoe and Kelly Rowland in playful red, white, and blue printed Chanel separates, featuring a puffy-sleeved top and a pretty pleated midi-length skirt. Jennifer Meyer jewelry and cobalt blue pumps completed her look.
-
April 28, 2016
3. Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain embraced next season’s biggest trends—velvet—at the Long Day’s Journey Into Night Broadway opening night in a swirly patterned forest green velvet number with strappy sandals.
-
April 28, 2016
4. Naomie Harris
Naomie Harris celebrated the launch of Restaurant Ours in a bright orange pleated Kate Spade New York cape dress that she hardened with black Edie Parker box clutch and strappy patent black sandals.
-
April 28, 2016
5. Emmy Rossum
Emmy Rossum was summer-ready at the Los Angeles premiere of Keanu in a pretty fit-and-flared LWD and white asymmetric strappy pumps.
