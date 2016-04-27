Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 27, 2016
1. Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande graced the 2016 Time 100 Gala and swept onto the red carpet in a masterpiece of a gown by Christian Siriano, featuring a strapless structured bodice and a dramatic skirt with fluffy layers upon layers. A brilliant statement necklace and Giuseppe Zanotti pumps completed her look.
April 27, 2016
2. Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss showed off her svelte supermodel bod at the 2016 Time 100 Gala in a violet Victoria Beckham design that hugged her every curve. She pared down on accessories and finished her look with tiny diamond bar studs and Manolo Blahnik heels.
April 27, 2016
3. Elizabeth Olsen
Elizabeth Olsen was a vision at the Captain America: Civil War London premiere in a elegant ivory Alexander McQueen column with a central keyhole cut-out and a knotted detail, complete with dainty jewelry pieces.
April 27, 2016
4. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stunned at an intimate dinner at The Apartment by The Line in a dangerously chic Brandon Maxwell LBD, featuring a croc criss-cross-strapped bodice and a skin-skimming silhouette. Diamond studs and black pumps served as the finishing touches.
April 27, 2016
5. January Jones
At a private Roger Vivier dinner to honor creative director Bruno Frisoni, January Jones dressed up a casual ribbed white top and destroyed boyfriend jeans with an oversize white blazer, a sparkly collared necklace, a graphic-print Roger Vivier purse (of course), and black pumps.
