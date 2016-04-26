Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 26, 2016
1. Elizabeth Olsen
Elizabeth Olsen crushed it at the Captain America: Civil Water photocall in one of next season’s biggest trends—velvet. She wore a wine velvet Valentino number , complete with Azlee jewelry and black pumps.
-
April 26, 2016
2. Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington made a statement at the United Way of Greater Los Angeles Women’s Summit, standing out in a vibrant embroidered creation, courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana, and black Stuart Weitzman sandals.
-
April 26, 2016
3. Lena Dunham
Lena Dunham was perfectly pretty at the 2016 Matrix Awards in a textured watercolor design, complete with nude mesh Bionda Castana pumps.
-
April 26, 2016
4. Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes prioritized comfort for the For Your Consideration screening, but in the chicest way possible. She selected a relaxed printed tie-neck pajama-y shirt and a matching slip skirt trimmed with black lace.
-
April 26, 2016
5. Emma Watson
In a rare street-style sighting, Emma Watson was snapped in an on-point off-duty outfit—she dressed up a pair of cropped skinnies with a white button-down, a brother leather moto jacket, a drawstring backpack, and black d’Orsay flats.
