Look of the Day
April 25, 2016
1. Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama dined with the royals at Kensington Palace in 50 shades of nude—she stuck with a monochromatic color palette and styled a nude lace number with a neutral blush-tinted topper and ankle-strap suede pumps.
April 25, 2016
2. Kiernan Shipka
Kiernan Shipka flirted with spring florals for her latest look—she was picture-perfect in a floral cloque top and a matching midi-length skirt by Oscar de la Renta, complete with black strappy sandals.
April 25, 2016
3. Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain paid a visit to the set of the Today show, packing a visual punch with a stunning red-and-fuchsia floral-embroidered, macramé lace Elie Saab dress, complete with nude Louboutin pumps.
April 25, 2016
4. Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld channeled her wild side in a sheer leopard-print top with a mock off-shoulder silhouette and a point d’esprit yoke that she matched with a pair of coordinating wide-leg cropped pants. The finishing touches? A study in contrast, courtesy of an optic white wide belt and gray Cesare Paciotti platform sandals.
April 25, 2016
5. Chloe Grace Moretz
Chloe Grace Moretz pieced together a look that can be best described as a blend of punk rock, glam, and polished sophistication. For her visit to the BBC Radio Studios, she dressed up a graphic tee with a lush velvet blazer (a textile that’s on track to being a major fall trend), a tailored pant hardened with metal hardware, and lace-up heeled boots.
