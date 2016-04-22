Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 22, 2016
1. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo celebrated the opening of Schutz’s first West Coast store with a pair of killer strappy Schutz sandals, naturally. She built her outfit around the neutral lace-ups and selected destroyed light wash skinnies, a silky black blouse, a skinny scarf, and a floral-embroidered bomber jacket.
-
April 22, 2016
2. Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell played with metallic for the opening of the “Refugee” exhibit, lighting up the red carpet in a shimmery gunmetal Camilla and Marc number that she styled with mirrored silver pumps.
-
April 22, 2016
3. Emilia Clarke
Emilia Clarke stunned at the opening of the “Refugee” exhibit in a sheer black embroidered peplum top with a matching pleated skirt, both by Alexander McQueen, and patent black ankle-strap pumps.
-
April 22, 2016
4. Emily VanCamp
Emily VanCamp struck a pose at the Berlin premiere of The First Avenger: Civil War in a high-neck confetti-like-embroidered J. Mendel dress with a black asymmetric hand-pleated cutaway skirt. Her shoe of choice? Patent black T-strap pumps.
-
April 22, 2016
5. Naomie Harris
Naomie Harris celebrated Kate Spade New York’s London store opening in typical Kate Spade fashion—she wore a pretty coral cut-out Kate Spade New York A-line dress styled with woven metallic gold clutch and two-tone metallic sandals.
April 22, 20161 of 5
Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo celebrated the opening of Schutz’s first West Coast store with a pair of killer strappy Schutz sandals, naturally. She built her outfit around the neutral lace-ups and selected destroyed light wash skinnies, a silky black blouse, a skinny scarf, and a floral-embroidered bomber jacket.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM