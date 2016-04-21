Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 21, 2016
1. Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller delivered a dose of charm—literally—at the High-Rise premiere during the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival in a blood red cut-out Christopher Kane number affixed with adorable charms along the neckline, bodice, and skirt, complete with strappy metallic silver sandals.
-
April 21, 2016
2. Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth embraced menswear for an appearance at Crackle’s 2016 Upfront Presentation in a sleek pinstriped button-embellished Monse top and matching pants with a split seam that revealed a pair of black patent Kurt Geiger London pumps. A cherry red lip and a silver clutch completed her look
-
April 21, 2016
3. Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett turned heads at the Volez, Voguez, Voyagez Louis Vuitton exhibition in a Louis Vuitton masterpiece, naturally—she selected a color-block knit number that outlined her curves and boasted leather sleeves and a flouncy, ruffled hem. The finishing touches? A single statement drop earring and gray strappy sandals.
-
April 21, 2016
4. Zendaya
Zendaya glammed up a crisp white button-down shirt with a silver button-front mini, a John Hardy chain bracelet, and silver foil Stuart Weitzman sandals.
-
April 21, 2016
5. Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski went for a minimalist look but gave her navy off-the-shoulder asymmetric number a flourish of cool-girl edge, courtesy of spiked ear jackets, a gold chain-strap purse, and metallic Stuart Weitzman sandals.
April 21, 20161 of 5
Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller delivered a dose of charm—literally—at the High-Rise premiere during the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival in a blood red cut-out Christopher Kane number affixed with adorable charms along the neckline, bodice, and skirt, complete with strappy metallic silver sandals.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM