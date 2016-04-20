Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 20, 2016
1. Allison Williams
Allison Williams turned heads at the 8th Annual Blossom Ball in a navy Nina Ricci number with a sheer lace top that revealed a blue longline lace bandeau underneath. Drop bar earrings and a siren red lip completed her look.
April 20, 2016
2. Rose Byrne
Rose Byrne stunned at the premiere of The Meddler during the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival in a blue beaded crochet embroidered Derek Lam dress, complete with David Webb ring, Teijen earrings, a sapphire box clutch, and gold pumps.
April 20, 2016
3. Michelle Monaghan
Michelle Monaghan channeled her inner maximalist at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation in a forest green velvet suit (already a trend for fall) that she styled with a floral-print tie-neck blouse and black pumps.
April 20, 2016
4. Rosamund Pike
Rosamund Pike played with texture at an IWC event in Beijing in a fit-and-flared LBD with a feathered skirt that she expertly styled with an IWC timepiece, naturally, and black booties.
April 20, 2016
5. Solange Knowles
Solange Knowles attended the Teva launch celebration of the 2016 Artist Series Collection in an outfit—cropped denim culottes with a sculptural white top—that placed the spotlight on her white strappy Teva sandals.
