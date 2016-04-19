Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 19, 2016
1. Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes modernized the high-waist pant for the 11th Annual Chanel Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner, selecting a chic brocade wide-leg pair (that also sat super high) that she styled with a silk black top, a bubblegum pink Chanel purse, and black sandals.
-
April 19, 2016
2. Zoe Kravitz
Zoe Kravitz took the plunge at the Vincent N Roxxy premiere during the 2016 Tibeca Film Festival in a slinky Alexander Wang slip dress with a navel-grazing neckline that had a see-through illusion panel. Sweeping drop-chain earrings and a minimalist bucket bag, also by Alexander Wang, completed her red carpet look.
-
April 19, 2016
3. Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld hit the 2016 Pop Music Awards and found a literal play on the “music” theme with purple Vionnet dress that boasted a musical instrument motif (a grand piano here, a metronome there). Orange-and-gold strappy sandals completed her wonderfully eccentric look.
-
April 19, 2016
4. Rose Byrne
Rose Byrne got a jumpstart on a fall trend—micro florals—at the screening of The Meddler in a sweet buttoned-up shirtdress speckled with teeny-tiny blooms. Light suede pumps were her shoes of choice.
-
April 19, 2016
5. Zoey Deutch
Zoey Deutch lit up the red carpet at the Vincent N Roxxy premiere during the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival in a copper brown lurex lame Delpozo mini with an embroidered crinoline overskirt and an iridescent blue laced long-sleeve shirt. The finishing touch? Gold mirrored pumps.
