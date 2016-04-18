Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 18, 2016
1. Natalie Portman
Portman looked positively elegant in a painterly Dior Haute Couture gown with plunging neckline and black belt at the Beijing International Film Festival. Diamonds and a black sandals finished the look.
-
April 18, 2016
2. Diane Kruger
At the Tiffany & Co. Blue Book Gala, Kruger wowed in a draped strapless Kaufmanfranco evening gown. Hollywood waves and mega jewels completed the major ensemble.
-
April 18, 2016
3. Jennifer Lawrence
Lawrence proved the power of a LBD with a structured embellished number. She complemented the dress with lace mules.
-
April 18, 2016
4. Emily Ratajkowski
The Coachella sunshine looked fabulous on Ratajkowski, who sported a summery blue and white strapless Jonathan Simkhai dress at the festival’s first weekend. Statement sunnies and simple sandals completed the look.
-
April 18, 2016
5. Karlie Kloss
At Coachella, the model made a major statement in a scarf print dress, which she accessorized with cool shades, a bandana tied around her neck, crossbody bag, and mountain boots.
