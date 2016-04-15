Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 15, 2016
1. Diane Kruger
Talk about red-hot. Kruger stole the show at the Sky premiere in a fluid red Cushnie et Ochs slip dress that skimmed her body. Black extras, including Giuseppe Zanotti strappy stilettos and a '90s-esque choker, completed the look.
-
April 15, 2016
2. Lupita Nyong'o
Nyong’o has an affinity for smart stripes, and this long-sleeve number with pleated hem wowed. Bold accessories, like purple pumps and a sequined headband, added a fun touch.
-
April 15, 2016
3. Olivia Wilde
Wilde went for the drama at The Devil and the Deep Blue Sea Tribeca Film Festival after-party with a swingy fringe and lace Elie Saab black gown. A leather motorcycle jacket, emerald drop earrings, and platform heels provided just the right amount of edge.
-
April 15, 2016
4. Jessica Biel
For the premiere of the new film The Devil and the Deep Blue Sea, Biel selected a Self-Portrait LBD with lace cape and bow detail. Polished t-strap heels finished her ensemble.
-
April 15, 2016
5. Elle Fanning
Fanning looked out of this world in a chainmail metallic sheath dress. She finished the look with a winning blowout and embellished black sandals.
