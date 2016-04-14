Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 14, 2016
1. Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston went with her go-to little black dress for the world premiere of Mother’s Day, but she found one with a twist—she wore a sleek black menswear-inspired number (with her sleeves haphazardly scrunched up) that featured a wrap silhouette and an asymmetric hem. Select gold jewelry, a black minaudiere, and black ankle-strap Louboutin pumps rounded out her look.
April 14, 2016
2. Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts made a sharp statement at the world premiere of Mother’s Day, rocking a crisp white shorts suit on the red carpet. She played with contrast and styled her separates with a black button-down and classic black Giuseppe Zanotti pumps.
April 14, 2016
3. Allison Williams
Allison William mastered mixed prints at the Parker Foundation Launch Gala in a princess-worthy Giambattista Valli Haute Couture creation with a menswear-inspired houndstooth checked bodice that was prettified with a sweeping ball gown skirt with a flourish of delicate floral embroidery. Norman Silverman diamond jewelry and cobalt blue Paul Andrew pumps served as the finishing touches.
April 14, 2016
4. Emilia Clarke
Emilia Clarke was a vision at the launch of The Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy in a sculpted white Dolce & Gabbana number that boasted a playful scenic sketch and a pretty, flouncy-hemmed silhouette. Gilded chandelier earrings and white pumps completed her look.
April 14, 2016
5. Rachel McAdams
Rachel McAdams gave florals a moody spin at the Tokyo press conference for Spotlight with a black dress dramatically embroidered with roses all over. She kept the florals in the spotlight by scaling back on distracting extras, choosing instead to accessorize with a discreet cocktail ring and simple black pumps.
