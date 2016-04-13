Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 13, 2016
1. Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence was a bombshell at 2016 CinemaCon, selecting an outfit-making sequin-embroidered organza handkerchief skirt by Altuzarra, styled with a simple black tank and strappy Sophia Webster sandals, for the occasion.
April 13, 2016
2. Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton was radiant for her meeting with India’s Prime Minister Narenda Modi in New Delhi, choosing a jade green lace Temperley London design (just one of her many, many looks from her trip to India) that she accessorized with a tiny drop gemstone earrings, a woven clutch, and nude pumps.
April 13, 2016
3. Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow was the definition of modern sophistication at the Barnes & Noble signing of her new book It’s All Easy in a ruffled high-neck black top and wide-leg pants.
April 13, 2016
4. Kristen Bell
At 2016 CinemaCon, Kristen Bell did minimalism with a twist, selecting structured separates that featured pebbled texture, a slight asymmetric hem, and a two-tone contrast. Patent black pumps completed her look.
April 13, 2016
5. Emilia Clarke
Emilia Clarke had us thinking pink at a press conference from Game of Thrones—she wore a rose quartz Peter Pilotto that boasted colorful yoke embroidery and a playful asymmetric skirt, with nude Louboutin pumps.
