April 12, 2016
1. Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker inadvertently channeled a Disney princess at the 42nd Street 25th Anniversary Gala, gracing the red carpet in an icy blue off-the-shoulder Reem Acra lace chiffon dress that drew comparisons with Elsa from Frozen. But of course SJP gave it her signature spin—she styled the dress with chandelier earrings and glittery pumps.
April 12, 2016
2. Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron stunned at The Huntsman: Winter’s War premiere in a black Dior Haute Couture creation with one off-shoulder strap and a sheer illusion one embroidered with embellishment. The finishing touches? Harry Winston diamonds, a black clutch, and Louboutin pumps.
April 12, 2016
3. Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain glittered at The Huntsman: Winter’s War premiere in a sage silk Altuzarra handkerchief hem gown embroidered with intricate metallic silver sequins, adding onto the shine with a set of drop diamond earrings and bracelet.
April 12, 2016
4. Emily Blunt
Expectant mom Emily Blunt was radiant at The Huntsman: Winter’s War premiere in the most delicate ruffled Valentino creation, accessorizing with Hearts on Fire diamond studs, layers of turquoise and diamond necklace by Bavna and Nasrin Imani, and glittery strappy sandals.
April 12, 2016
5. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo mastered power dressing and suited up for the Stuart Weitzman Pencils of Promise event in sleek, no-frills tailored separates that she styled with nothing else except for a sparkly clutch (affixed with a Fendi bug) and simple Stuart Weitzman sandals.
