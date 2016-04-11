Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 11, 2016
1. Emilia Clarke
Emilia Clarke took style notes from Khaleesi and channeled her inner queen at the Game of Thrones season 6 premiere, ruling the red carpet in a strapless floral-embroidered velvet Erdem dress that was styled with gilded drop earrings and black ankle-strap sandals.
-
April 11, 2016
2. Lupita Nyong'o
Leave it to Lupita Nyong’o to pull off the brightest shade in the rainbow—she wore a citron daisy-embroidered Dolce & Gabbana number at the Variety Power of Women event, complete with diamond studs and blush pink suede pumps.
-
April 11, 2016
3. Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore got menswear right at the Variety Power of Women event in sleek black suit separates that she styled with a sweet pussy bow blouse and black suede booties.
-
April 11, 2016
4. Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington was all business at the Confirmation panel during Contenders in a sleek black-and-white color-block coat dress that she styled with a white lace layer, black ankle-strap sandals, and a slicked-back ponytail.
-
April 11, 2016
5. Michelle Monaghan
For Contenders by Deadline, Michelle Monaghan took the minimalist route—but with a twist. She wore a Sally LaPointe dress that was free of any frills except for a cut-out panel cut across the thigh (and embellished with button detail), and wild leopard-print pumps.
April 11, 2016
