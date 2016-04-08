Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 8, 2016
1. Jennifer Lopez
Lopez brought the drama in a champagne Elie Madi gown with a high low hem and long train at the American Idol series finale. Sparkly Christian Louboutin heels and Le Vian jewels completed the look.
-
April 8, 2016
2. Kerry Washington
Washington proved the power of a little black dress in an off-the shoulder caped Brandon Maxwell number and black pumps.
-
April 8, 2016
3. Olivia Palermo
The street style star wore a black-and-white deep V dress by Diane von Furstenberg at the 2016 DVF Awards. Black accessories finished the ensemble.
-
April 8, 2016
4. Allison Williams
Williams gave off a boho vibe in a plunging black top, floral maxi skirt, and long, lean gold necklaces at the 2016 DVF Awards.
-
April 8, 2016
5. Carrie Underwood
At the American Idol series finale, Underwood wore an unexpected sheer black feathery gown by Yanina Couture.
April 8, 20161 of 5
Jennifer Lopez
Lopez brought the drama in a champagne Elie Madi gown with a high low hem and long train at the American Idol series finale. Sparkly Christian Louboutin heels and Le Vian jewels completed the look.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM