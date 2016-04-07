Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 7, 2016
1. Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain’s latest look had us reeling—she made fairytale fashion a reality when she emerged from the mist at The Huntsman: Winter’s War photocall in a custom off-shoulder shredded Giles Deacon masterpiece that she styled with nothing else except black strappy Louboutin sandals.
-
April 7, 2016
2. Olivia Palermo
Leave it to Olivia Palermo to make a statement even in all black—she attended Montblanc’s 110 Year Anniversary Gala Dinner in a textured black top and a high-slit skirt, giving them her signature twist with a cool chain choker, an adorable graphic Karl Lagerfeld clutch, and ankle-strap pumps.
-
April 7, 2016
3. Emmy Rossum
Emmy Rossum did warm-weather leather right at Ralph Lauren Home’s Instagram launch. Clad in head-to-toe Ralph Lauren Collection, the star stuck to a navy-and-saffron color palette, featuring buttery leather separates, a knit top underneath, a darling cross-body, and platform sandals.
-
April 7, 2016
4. Camilla Belle
Camilla Belle celebrated Tory Sport’s first store in New York City in an ensemble that fused fashion and sport—she wore a “Love” terry sweatshirt and playfully printed pants styled with a mini satchel, a bangle watch, and white slip-ons, all by Tory Sport.
-
April 7, 2016
5. Anna Kendrick
Anna Kendrick played with one of spring’s flirtiest trends—the ruffle—at the Mr. Right premiere in a navy David Koma number, which featured side ruffles, zip detailing on each side, and waist-cinching black straps. The finishing touch? Black lace-up Stuart Weitzman sandals.
