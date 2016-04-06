Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 6, 2016
1. Kate Bosworth
Another evening, another impeccable red carpet look, brought to you by Kate Bosworth, who stunned at the Montblanc’s 110 Year Anniversary Gala Dinner in a pink-and-black floral-embroidered Dior design with a mock off-the-shoulder silhouette, accessorizing with a metallic clutch and black pumps.
April 6, 2016
2. Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger lit up the Sky premiere in Paris in a bright fuchsia distressed chiffon Boss number, complete with two-tone sandals.
April 6, 2016
3. Eva Longoria
For the Elizabeth Taylor White Diamonds 25th Anniversary celebration, Eva Longoria got the memo in a brilliant metallic strapless Ermanno Scervino number with pale pink buttoned sandals.
April 6, 2016
4. Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz paid a visit to the SiriusXM studio in a casual-cool ensemble, in which she elevated an army green button-down and distressed jeans with a beige blazer (with the sleeves haphazardly peeking out from underneath) and dusty blue pumps.
April 6, 2016
5. Lily Aldridge
Lily Aldridge perfected her off-duty style in a breezy white cotton shirtdress that she expertly finished with a cute round floral purse, a yellow anklet, and black Jenni Kayne mules.
