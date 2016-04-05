Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 5, 2016
1. Lupita Nyong'o
Leave it to Lupita Nyong’o to make the fiercest (and most glam) statement at The Jungle Book premiere—in a custom ensemble designed by J. Crew, a simple V-neck lime tee was elevated with a silver sequined skirt with car wash pleats cut uptothere. Layers of colorful gemstone strands and silver Stuart Weitzman sandals completed her look.
April 5, 2016
2. Naomi Watts
Naomi Watts was perfectly pretty at the New York Academy of Art’s Tribeca Ball 2016 in an embellished dusty blue pleated number that she somewhat hardened with a black chain-strap purse and studded Valentino pumps.
April 5, 2016
3. Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde championed green fashion at the H&M Conscious Exclusive Event in a sleek black blazer layered over a graphic screen-print hemp gown, both from the H&M Conscious Exclusive collection, complete with wristful of bracelets and black platform Kurt Geiger sandals.
April 5, 2016
4. Mamie Gummer
Mamie Gummer struck a pose at the MIP TV Opening Night Gala in Cannes in a plunging cut-out high-neck top with a midi-length, high-slit skirt with a flouncy hem, both by Altuzarra, and patent black pumps.
April 5, 2016
5. Natalie Dormer
Natalie Dormer gave menswear a chic twist, gracing The Rolling Stones Exhibitionism Opening Night Gala in a sharp black blazer, a dark top, and sweeping wide-leg pants. An embossed Lulu Guinness clutch and open-toe pumps completed her look.
