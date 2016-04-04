Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 4, 2016
1. Demi Lovato
At the 2016 GLAAD Media Awards, Demi Lovato took a walk on the wild side in a fierce look by Sass & Bide, which featured a tuxedo cape and leopard-print flares.
-
April 4, 2016
2. Lea Michele
Lea Michele was quite angelic at the 27th Annual GLAAD Media Awards, gracing the red carpet in a pretty ivory macramé lace Elie Saab gown with a plunging neckline.
-
April 4, 2016
3. Zendaya
Zendaya outshined all on the 2016 GLAAD Media Awards red carpet in a navy David Koma creation with a gem-encrusted bodice and zip-up double slits. The finishing touches? Harry Kotlar diamond earrings, a Mattia Cielo ring, and Jimmy Choo sandals.
-
April 4, 2016
4. Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington was summer-ready at Variety Studio’s Actors on Actors event in a painterly Dolce & Gabbana midi-length dress that she styled with delicate white strappy sandals.
-
April 4, 2016
5. Rihanna
Rihanna brought her boundary-pushing aesthetic to Black Girls Rock 2016, accepting her award in a decidedly casual ensemble—an oversize button-down and white shorts—that she fancied up with a fur coat and heaps of jewels that decorated her strands, her neck, and fingers. As for her accessories, she amped up the embellishment with a pearl-studded clutch and pumps.
April 4, 20161 of 5
Demi Lovato
At the 2016 GLAAD Media Awards, Demi Lovato took a walk on the wild side in a fierce look by Sass & Bide, which featured a tuxedo cape and leopard-print flares.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM